Flood at Prakasam Barrage increasing; first warning issued

The flood waters reaching the Prakasam Barrage constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada stood at 3.88 lakh cusecs.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials discharged the flood waters into the sea from the barrage on Sunday (September 8, 2024). While the inflows were 3.88 lakh cusecs, the WRD maintained the outflow at 3.88 lakh cusecs.

Except for four gates, all other gates (66) of the Barrage were lifted to discharge the flood. The barrage has a total of 70 gates and four gates were closed to take up repair work. The boats drifted from an unknown place upstream of the barrage and damaged gate no. 69. The counterweight of gate 69 broke when a boat hit it hard last week.

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Director Ronanki Kurmanath, in a release on Sunday, said there were heavy inflows into the river Krishna. The first warning has been issued in view of the flood. The outflows were 3.09 lakh cusecs at Srisailam as against the inflows of 2.86 lakh cusecs. “Both inflows and outflows at Nagarjuna Sagar Project were 2.99 lakh cusecs. Similarly, the inflow was 2.75 lakh cusecs and the outflow as 2.97 lakh cusecs at the Pulichintala project,” he said.

“The drains, rivulets and streams were overflowing. The people living in low-lying areas were requested to be vigilant,” he added.

On Saturday evening (September 7, 2024), the WRD officials lifted 16 gates to a height of 5ft and eight gates to a height of 10ft at the Nagarjuna Sagar project. They released 2,48,080 cusecs from the project and utilised 28,298 cusecs for power generation. Another 5,112 cusecs were released into canals. The inflows were 2,62,275 by Saturday evening. While the project capacity is 312.04 TMC, as much as 310.55 TMC was available on Saturday.

The outflows at the Pulichintala project were 2.86 lakh cusecs. As a result, the flood reaching the Prakasam Barrage, which is located downstream of the Pulichintala project, is increasing.

