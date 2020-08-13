Flood alert sounded in tribal hamlets

Water level reaches 35.60 feet at Bhadrachalam

Officials have given a flood warning in many tribal hamlets in the Agency area as the water level has been increasing in the Godavari.

Official sources said that the flood level reached 35.60 feet at Bhadrachalam, 25.900 metres at the coffer dam and 11.400 metres at Polavaram by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The flood level may increase further as heavy rain is forecast in the catchment areas, according to the officers monitoring the situation.

Personnel drawn from the departments of Revenue, Irrigation, Medical and Health, AP-Transco, Police, Panchayat Raj, ITDA, and expert swimmers have swung into action in the villages.

Police pickets set up

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said the police were prepared and on alert.

“Pickets have been set up at Kondrukota causeway, Kothur low-level bridge, Koida, Yedduvaagu and other causeways as flood water is overflowing. The police have been instructed to patrol the area to prevent any human and animal loss,” Mr. Naik told The Hindu.

K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana said instructions had been given to the Tribal Welfare and Irrigation officers to do patrolling along the river-bund to prevent breaches.

“Five boats have been kept ready at the overflowing causeways and at villages in Velerupadu, Polavaram, and Kuknoor mandals. Ten more mechanised boats will be pressed into service to meet any emergency from Friday,” the PO said.

Polavaram MRO Shah, Velerupadu MRO Ramesh, and Polavaram DSP M. Venkateswara Rao were monitoring the flood preparedness in the villages.

Continuous downpour in many villages was effecting the flood relief works, the officers said.