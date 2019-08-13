Flood alert along Krishna banks

The revenue authorities are on alert to begin evacuation of people along the Krishna banks in the event of inflow of huge quantity of water into Krishna downstream of the Prakasam barrage in the next 48 hours.

Speaking to The Hindu, Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar said all the communities along the river bed, including Diviseema, had been alerted of heavy inflow of water downstream of the Prasakam Barrage, apart from directing the village level government staff to prepare for the evacuation measures based on the need.

The revenue officials are reaching out to the people in the strategic areas likely to be affected by the flood, asking them to be prepared to move to safe places. Since the Krishna river splits into channels at Avanigadda, the villages along the course of the river in both directions have been alerted about the possible floods in the next 48 hours.

“We are observing the inflow of water at Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage, estimating the need for the evacuation in the event of floods”, Mr. Bhaskar added.