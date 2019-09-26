Flood again at Srisailam

Authorities had to lift a few gates of the Srisailam reservoir with an increase in inflows from the Sunkesula barrage on Thursday morning.

The inflow to the reservoir increased from 1.3 lakh cusecs in the morning to 2.1 lakh cusecs in the evening. The authorities had to release 2.52 lakh cusecs to prevent water from filling over the crest of the reservoir.

This is the third time the Krishna has gone into spate at the reservoir this season. Though there is no sudden increase in inflows to Almatti and Tungabhadra reservoirs upstream, the river has gone into spate at the point because of heavy rains in the catchment below Almatti and Tungabhadra dams.

The water level in Srisailam was 885.01 ft (FRL) at 7 p.m. with the reservoir holding 215.66 tmcft. The dam had the slimmest flood cushion of 0.15 tmcft at the point of time. Nagarjuna Sagar which was also up to the brim (590 ft. FRL) had to release 2.28 lakh cusecs to prevent water from spilling over the crest.

Both Almatti and Tungabhandra reservoirs, which were also up to the brim, had to release all the water they received, 57,741 cusecs and 13,600 cusecs respectively, to avoid spilling over the crests of the respective reservoirs.