Flood: Administrators confined to boardroom statistics, says JSP leader

‘Minister can visit Kadapa for bypoll, but not during calamities’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) has wondered why the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to personally visit his native Kadapa district which was ravaged by the floods and confined to an aerial tour.

JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, who toured the submerged villages the downstream Annamayya project in Nandalur mandal on Wednesday, faulted the manner in which the administrators had ‘confined to boardroom statistics’ when the flood victims were struggling to find a shelter and food.

Referring to the Cabinet ministers visiting the district in the run-up to the by-election, Mr. Manohar wondered why no Minister toured the flood-hit areas so far. “The power connection to some villages is yet to be restored,” he said after interacting with flood victims. Addressing the media, he said it was unfortunate that even as the deluge washed away many villages in the Chief Minister’s home district, it was brushed under the carpet.

“It seems Cabinet ministers tour districts during the elections only, not during such exigencies. Even the local legislators and leaders of the ruling party are not to be seen. The Chief Minister is confined to work from home,” he said.

The JSP leader squarely blamed the sand mafia for keeping the water stored in the reservoir, saying that it led to the flood.

Support to farmers

Mr. Manohar announced that the Jana Sena Party would take part in the ‘maha padaytra’ launched by the Amaravati farmers at North Rajupalem in Nellore district on November 26.