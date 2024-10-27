GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Floating restaurant inaugurated on river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram

Tourism Minister says that the sector will be given a boost in the city before the Godavari Pushkarams-2027

Updated - October 27, 2024 06:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Floating restaurant ‘Aahwanam Kitchen’ thrown open at Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram ity on Sunday.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh on Sunday inaugurated a floating restaurant on the river Godavari at Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram city.

The floating restaurant, located at Bridge Lanka in the heart of the river Godavari is named ‘Aahwanam Kitchen’. A similar floating restaurant was closed on the river before the pandemic. 

Addressing the gathering of officials, Mr. Durgesh said that more hospitality facilities would be built along the river. He also announced that the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Plan would be unveiled in April 2025. “The tourism sector will be given a boost in Rajamahendravaram before the Godavari Pushkarams-2027,” he said.

Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddi Vasu, Rajanagaram MLA B. Balaramakrishna, A.P. Tourism Development Corporation Executive Director (Operations) A. Padmavathi, Regional Director V. Swami Naidu and A.P. Tourism Board members were present.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST

