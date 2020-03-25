Flippant attitude will harm the country: Tirupati MLA

Member of the Legislative Assembly from Tirupati, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, hit the streets for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to exhort residents not to venture out of their homes during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Reddy, who hit the streets in the morning, criss-crossed the town urging the public to confine themselves to their homes and cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the disease.

The MLA greeted motorcyclists and advised them to remain at home unless absolutely necessary. On Tuesday, he visited the crowded Indira Priyadarshini vegetable market and Rythu Bazaar and appealed to the public to restrain from gathering in large numbers at a single place.

He also assured them that the groceries would be supplied at their doorstep from Wednesday, and that there was no need for panic.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy lamented that residents did not seem to take seriously the lockdown measures being enforced by the Central and State governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Though the public needs to be commended for staying indoors on March 22 paying heed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’, it was disappointing to see thousands of motorists hitting the road the very next day unmindful of the fact that the country was facing a crisis,” he said.

“It is with a hope that the public will change its approach towards the pandemic that I have taken to the streets to spread this message,” the MLA said.

Later, he held discussions with corporation officials to explore the feasibility of shifting the venue of rythu bazaars to spacious grounds.