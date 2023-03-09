ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart’s tie-up with AP Food Processing Society to strengthen FPO ecosystem 

March 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart India signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) as part of its programme ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’ at the Global Investors Summit-2023, held in Visakhapatnam earlier this month, in the presence of Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

According to a press release, Flipkart India would engage with farmers through virtual and on-ground training and provide them with an understanding of the quality, pricing, and licences required to be a part of Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO) ecosystem. 

The partnership is aimed at helping FPOs grow sustainably and accelerate their growth. Vice-president and head of grocery, Flipkart, Smrithi Ravichandran said Flipkart India was committed to empowering and providing meaningful business opportunities to the local farming communities. 

The partnership with APFPS would open new avenues of progress for farmers and enable them to enhance their income and scale up their offerings to the national market with the help of technology and e-commerce. 

