Flipkart strengthens its partnerships with FPOs

Pulses, whole spices and staples being sourced

Flipkart has partnered with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Andhra Pradesh and other States to enable market access and growth for farming communities and boost access to staples on the marketplace platform.

According to a release, Flipkart has been working with Satya Sai Farmer Federation in Anantapur and other entities in various States.

Flipkart has also partnered with social sector organisations such as Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society, Foundation of Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC), Sahaja Aharam Producer Company (SAPCO), Samunnati, and Vrutti, among others, to facilitate engagements with FPOs in their networks.

Through these partnerships, Flipkart has been able to source pulses, staples and whole spices and by bringing them on to its platform, it impacts the livelihoods of thousands among the farmer community, the release said.

Flipkart vice-president (grocery) Smrithi Ravichandran said that partnerships with FPOs were helping farming communities scale their offerings and benefit from the power of e-commerce and technology. We want to continue building these deeper engagements that positively impact the livelihoods of millions of farmers, she said.

To maintain high-quality standards on its marketplace platform, Flipkart has been arranging FPO visits to its packing and processing facilities (regional packaging centers) across different regions to make them understand customer expectations of product quality and food safety.