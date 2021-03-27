Flip the switch for earth at 8.30 p.m., children appeal to people

Students of GVMC school, Maddilapalem, participating in a programme organised on the occasion of Earth Day, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 March 2021 19:32 IST

They hold placards on the ill-effects of carbon emission

On the occasion of Earth Hour day, the children of GVMC School, Maddilapalem, appealed to people to avoid carbon emission and make the ‘Earth Hour’ a success.

They were participating in a programme organised at the school on Saturday by Green Climate, an NGO.

Earth Hour is being observed on Saturday for one hour from 8.30 p.m. lights are switched off, globally.

Speaking at the programme, J.V. Ratnam of Green Climate said that the event is held on the last Saturday of the March, with the idea of creating awareness on the problems associated with global warming.

Earth Hour was first held in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, when about two million residents of the city switched off their lights.

Holding placards on the ill-effects of carbon emission and giving speeches, the children enthusiastically took part in the programme.

GVMC’s UNDP programme officer D. Ravikumar, GVMC Primary School headmistress Aruna Kumari, Green Climate Team and others were present.