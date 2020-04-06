Flight, train, bus services open bookings for journey after April 15

With the 21-day lockdown ending by April 14, a few domestic airlines, railways and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are accepting online reservation of tickets by passengers for journey from April 15, subject to the government allowing resumption of services from that day.

However, no manual passenger ticket reservation is possible as all the bus and railway stations are closed in the State currently.

“We are accepting online ticket bookings through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Passengers can book tickets online and SCR will take a decision on operation of trains from April 15. We are waiting for instructions from the government,” said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

Refund

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy said that the booking amounts would be paid back into the accounts of the passengers, if cancellation of train services continued after April 14.

APSRTC Executive Director (ED-Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said the corporation was planning to run buses in a phased manner, if lockdown is lifted and RTC is allowed to operate services.

“We are allowing online reservation for non-AC buses, subject to the government’s decision,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

Some private travel operators too are issuing advance bookings for the post-lockdown period.

Heavy demand

Meanwhile, many people stranded in different States booked tickets to return to their native places, if lockdown is lifted. “There is a heavy demand for reservations from April 15,” said a private bus operator.

“The demand is heavy on Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Chennai-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, Bangaluru-Vijayawada and other routes,” said an officer.

Many students stuck in private hostels and college run-hostels in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada and other cities are eagerly waiting for relaxation of lockdown regulations to return to their parents.

“The APSRTC, SCR and domestic flight operators should arrange enough services from April 15, to clear the rush if lockdown is lifted,” said an Intermediate student of Manipur, who got stuck in Vijayawada along with her parents for 15 days.

Several students from neighbouring countries pursuing different professional courses in A.P. are staying in hostels and lodges in Guntur, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and other places.