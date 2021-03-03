Flight services to four new destinations to be launched from Rajamahendravaram airport

As many as four new domestic flight services will begin soon from the Rajamahendravaram Airport in Andhra Pradesh. Rajamahendravaram Airport Advisory Committee Chairman and MP Margani Bharat told The Hindu that Indigo group would launch the two new daily services from Rajamahendravaram to Tirupati and Visakhapatnam on March 28.
"The two more flight services will also be launched soon to Mumbai and Delhi via Hyderabad. The discussions are in progress with Vistara, Air Asia and Spice Jet groups. The idea of inviting more groups is to be able to offer affordable fare from Rajamahendravaram to different domestic destinations", Mr. Bharat told The Hindu.
"The Rajamahendravaram has the potential to become the prime destination. The number of passengers travelled from Rajamahendravaram was 3.90 lakh in 2019 as against 4.5 lakh in 2018. A target has been set to achieve the mark of half million passengers from the airport in 2021 by increasing the flight services", said Mr. Bharat.
The airport authorities have submitted a proposal to the Civil Aviation Ministry for the expansion by developing a new terminal. "₹143 crore proposal has been submitted to the Aviation Ministry for the new terminal with five aero bridges. A commercial complex spreading in 10,000- 15,000 square feet area will be developed for the commercial purpose at the airport", added Mr. Bharat.
