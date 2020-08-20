Flight services from Vizag rising steadily

Port city to see new flights, increased frequency from Aug. 25

The frequency of the flights operating from the Visakhapatnam International Airport is registering a steady increase with more airline operators evincing interest to operate from Vizag.

IndiGo has announced the operation of its third flight daily between Vizag and Hyderabad with effect from August 25. Flight No. 6 E 7747 will leave Hyderabad at 5.15 p.m. and reach Vizag at 6.50 p.m. In the return direction, 6 E 7748 will leave Vizag at 7.20 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 9 p.m.

IndiGo is already operating flights from Vizag to Hyderabad at 12.30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

IndiGo has also announced that its flight No. 287 Vizag-Bengaluru, being operated four days a week, would now operate daily. Similarly, the Vizag-Delhi (6 E 2772), which is being operated three days a week, would be a daily flight from August 25.

IndiGo alone is operating 11 flights out of Vizag and is planning to operate ATRs from Vizag to Kolkata via Bhubaneswar and from Vizag to Tirupati via Vijayawada soon, according to travel industry sources.

AirAsia, which is currently operating its Vizag-Bengaluru flight four days a week, has announced operation of a new flight to Bengaluru to leave Vizag at 9.40 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 11.15 p.m. from August 25. The airline is said to be planning a direct flight from Vizag to Mumbai.

SpiceJet has also announced operation of one flight each from Vizag to Hyderabad and Vizag to Delhi from August 25.

Occupancy

“All the flights coming in and going out of Vizag are witnessing good loads despite the COVID-19 pandemic. On an average around 2,000 passengers are being handled at the airport every day. At present, we have 10 arrivals and 10 departures a day,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore told The Hindu, on Thursday.

“The increase in frequency and adding of more flights and the growing demand indicates that very soon Vizag airport will see the pre-COVID-19 traffic,” says Muralikrishna, a tour operator from the city.