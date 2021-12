Visakhapatnam

30 December 2021 00:21 IST

International flight operations have been resumed from Visakhapatnam Airport, after a long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Scoot airlines starting its service from Vizag to Singapore on Wednesday night.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana issued the boarding pass to the first passenger.

