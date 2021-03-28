Flight from Kurnool lands in Vizag

A special cover released to mark the occasion

The first scheduled flight between Kurnool Airport and Visakhapatnam International Airport, started by IndiGo airlines under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), arrived here on Sunday.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Chief Post Master General M. Venkateswarlu, Airport Director M. Raja Kishore and Airport Advisory Committee members participated in a programme organised at the airport to mark the occasion. A special cover with the places of cultural and heritage value like the Kurnool Fort and the Buddhist heritage site at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam city was released to mark the occasion.

Some of the passengers said they booked their seat 25 days in advance. They were excited as they can now reach the proposed Executive Capital of the State in one hour.

The people of Kurnool can reach Hyderabad and Bengaluru within six hours by rail or road but it takes around 14 hours to reach Visakhapatnam by train. With the introduction of the new flight, the people of the proposed Judicial Capital can now reach Visakhaptnam by air in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Some of the passengers, who came to the city on Sunday, plan to visit the beaches and tourist places Araku and Lambasingi and the temple of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam.