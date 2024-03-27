GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flexes, banners placed by political parties as per law allowed, says A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

Political parties and leaders have to apply for campaign permission on the Suvidha portal 48 hours before the scheduled programme, says Mukesh Kumar Meena

March 27, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has instructed the district Collectors to allow the existing hoardings and banners at the head offices and district offices of recognised political parties, which have been placed as per the existing laws.

The CEO conducted a videoconference with all the Collectors on Wednesday and reviewed the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and preparedness for elections.

Mr. Meena said that 4 x 8 ft. banners and flexes could be allowed at the temporary offices being established by the political parties at various places in the districts for the general elections. One political flag would be allowed at the local temporary party office, he said.

The CEO informed that political parties and leaders should apply for campaign permission on the Suvidha portal 48 hours before the scheduled programme. At the same time, in case of emergency, the political parties could obtain permission offline, and the officials concerned would provide the same.

On prior permission for door-to-door campaign, Mr. Meena said all political parties in the State had opposed it.

“All political parties have said it will be practically impossible to take permission for door-to-door campaign,” he said, and added that he had explained the issue to the Election Commission of India for its consideration.

“At the same time, I am sourcing information from other States on it and will take proper decision soon,” he said.

