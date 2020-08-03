Fleet of 32 electric vehicles donated by TN firm flagged off

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao flagged off a fleet of 32 battery-powered electric vehicles that were donated to the State by Tamil Nadu-based VSL Industries here on Monday. The vehicles are worth ₹1 crore.

Twelve vehicles each would be handed over to the departments of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development and four each would be handed over to the Medical, Health and Family Welfare and Civil Supplies departments.

According to the officials, at present 15 vehicles would be used for garbage collection from households and four would be used for spraying disinfectants for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Four other vehicles would be used as mobile sample collection vehicles for COVID-19 tests while four vehicles will be used to distribute food to the houses in red zones. The vehicles were designed as per the requirements.

Ministers felicitated VSL Industries chairman Harikrishna for coming forward to help the State in the fight against COVID.

Eco-friendly

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the vehicles would be useful in the containment of pollution as they are battery operated.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Municipal Administration Department Commissioner G. Vijaya Kumar, and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh were among those present.