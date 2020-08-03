Fleet of 32 electric vehicles donated by TN firm flagged off

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao flagged off a fleet of 32 battery-powered electric vehicles that were donated to the State by Tamil Nadu-based VSL Industries here on Monday. The vehicles are worth ₹1 crore.
Twelve vehicles each would be handed over to the departments of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development and four each would be handed over to the Medical, Health and Family Welfare and Civil Supplies departments.
According to the officials, at present 15 vehicles would be used for garbage collection from households and four would be used for spraying disinfectants for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Four other vehicles would be used as mobile sample collection vehicles for COVID-19 tests while four vehicles will be used to distribute food to the houses in red zones. The vehicles were designed as per the requirements.
Ministers felicitated VSL Industries chairman Harikrishna for coming forward to help the State in the fight against COVID.
Eco-friendly
Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the vehicles would be useful in the containment of pollution as they are battery operated.
Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Municipal Administration Department Commissioner G. Vijaya Kumar, and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath