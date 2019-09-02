Flavours of Kerala come alive in Vizag

Traditional dances of Kerala like Thirvathira and Oppanna, apart from classical and western dances, brought forth the rich cultural heritage of the southern State at a function organised by the Visakhapatnam Malayalees Welfare Association to mark the Onam festival, at Gajuwaka area in the city on Sunday.

Traditional dish ‘Onasadhya’ kept the guests asking for more. Folk songs by the Valluvandan Punargeni team from Kerala enthralled music lovers.

Earlier, Gajuwaka legislator Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramayya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Ramanjaneyulu Reddy, association president N. Dhanapalan and secretary M.P. Kuriakose participated in the function.