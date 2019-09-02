Andhra Pradesh

Flavours of Kerala come alive in Vizag

Cultural activities marked the Onam celebrations at Peda Gantyada in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Gajuwaka MLA and ACP grace the occasion

Traditional dances of Kerala like Thirvathira and Oppanna, apart from classical and western dances, brought forth the rich cultural heritage of the southern State at a function organised by the Visakhapatnam Malayalees Welfare Association to mark the Onam festival, at Gajuwaka area in the city on Sunday.

Traditional dish ‘Onasadhya’ kept the guests asking for more. Folk songs by the Valluvandan Punargeni team from Kerala enthralled music lovers.

Earlier, Gajuwaka legislator Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramayya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Ramanjaneyulu Reddy, association president N. Dhanapalan and secretary M.P. Kuriakose participated in the function.

