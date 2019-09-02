Flavours of Kerala come alive in Vizag

Traditional dances of Kerala like Thirvathira and Oppanna, apart from classical and western dances, brought forth the rich cultural heritage of the southern State at a function organised by the Visakhapatnam Malayalees Welfare Association to mark the Onam festival, at Gajuwaka area in the city on Sunday.
Traditional dish ‘Onasadhya’ kept the guests asking for more. Folk songs by the Valluvandan Punargeni team from Kerala enthralled music lovers.
Earlier, Gajuwaka legislator Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramayya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Ramanjaneyulu Reddy, association president N. Dhanapalan and secretary M.P. Kuriakose participated in the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor