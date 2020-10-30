Flattening of curve okay, but virus threat still persists, say experts

‘Lowering of guards at this juncture may lead to the second wave’

The decline in COVID-19 positive cases, drop in death rate, and impressive recovery figures give people of Andra Pradesh enough reasons to cheer.

But, does the flattening curve mean that the threat of the dreaded virus is subsided? Well, doctors say no.

‘Kerala, an example’

The COVID-19 threat is very much there and lowering of guard or flouting the measures such as wearing mask, frequent washing of hands and maintaining social distance may lead to the second wave like the one was witnessed in Kerala and elsewhere in the world, say doctors.

Many people, even the educated ones, seem to think that the drop in positive cases is an indication that the virus is on the wane. Though the wishful thinking is all right, giving the norms the go-by can have serious consequences, say experts.

Many people are now seen visiting public places, jostling through crowd and taking part in social gatherings without wearing mask and not maintaining social distance. “Even as the positive cases are on the decline, negligence of a few persons is enough to spurt in the number of infections. It was thought that the pandemic was under control in Kerala, but the second wave has proved it wrong. Kerala is once again registering thousands of new cases on a daily basis. Similar situations are also witnessed in the U.S.A. and the U.K.,” says B. Ramachandra Rao, an associate professor at the Government ENT Hospital.

He says the course of treatment is still an enigma with many drugs, which were thought to cure COVID-19, are proving to be ineffective. “Even as the positive patients are developing antibodies to fight the virus, the cause of cured patients testing positive again in barely two months remains a mystery. It is yet to be known if the virus is becoming more virulent after mutation. There is no other alternative but to take the necessary precautions, until an effective vaccine is found,” explains Dr. Ramachandra Rao.

“The virus threat still persists. Not wearing mask in public places is dangerous. The chance of the second wave cannot be ruled out at this juncture,” says P. Venugopal, Officer on Special Duty, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).