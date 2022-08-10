Andhra Pradesh

Flash mob, sky lanterns marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh,10/08/2022: Officials and elected representatives release a sky lantern as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Photo: G N RAO / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAO GN
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 10, 2022 22:37 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:37 IST

The flash mob celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by students of Nalanda Degree College stood as a special attraction to the visitors of the PVP Square Mall in the city on Wednesday. The girls and boys of the college danced to various patriotic songs.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao took part in the programme and interacted with the students. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the freedom fighters whose dedication and commitment to the nation laid a bright path for future generations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He asked all the students to actively take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme on the eve of Independence Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, cultural programmes were also conducted at Punnami Ghat where sky lanterns were released. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Mr. Rao, former Minister and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others released lanterns into the sky.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...