Flash floods submerge farmlands in Kurnool

With the eastern parts of the district receiving heavy rains, the Kundu river overflowed, causing flash floods in a few villages in the area.

Several acres of farmland were submerged as a result. However, the extent of damage was not yet known.

According to reports, farmlands at Uyyalawada, Chagalamarri and Dornipadu mandals in the district were submerged, and connectivity to a few villages was lost. A bridge at Chagalamarri was partially submerged.

Irrigation authorities told The Hindu that the flash floods would generally recede in a few hours. “There is no need to panic,” they added.