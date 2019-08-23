Andhra Pradesh

Flash floods submerge farmlands in Kurnool

A submerged area near Nandyal in Kurnool district on Thursday.

A submerged area near Nandyal in Kurnool district on Thursday.  

No need to panic, say authorities

With the eastern parts of the district receiving heavy rains, the Kundu river overflowed, causing flash floods in a few villages in the area.

Several acres of farmland were submerged as a result. However, the extent of damage was not yet known.

According to reports, farmlands at Uyyalawada, Chagalamarri and Dornipadu mandals in the district were submerged, and connectivity to a few villages was lost. A bridge at Chagalamarri was partially submerged.

Irrigation authorities told The Hindu that the flash floods would generally recede in a few hours. “There is no need to panic,” they added.

