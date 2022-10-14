Flash flood victims in Anantapur return home as water recedes from colonies

A sum ₹93 lakh has been distributed among the flood victims as immediate financial assistance; 4,491 persons are taking shelter in 13 relief centres; 12 medical camps have been set up in affected colonies

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 14, 2022 21:51 IST

A man going through the remains of his house that was washed away in flood, at Rajak Nagar in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The people living in the colonies in Anantapur, who bore the brunt of flash flood triggered by heavy rain, started retuning to their houses on Friday, with the water receding from the inundated localities.

The residents of 15 colonies that were affected by the flood breathed a sigh of relief as the rain abated. Those who moved to the rehabilitation centres returned to their house. However, removing the silt that has settled in their houses in the past three days remained a challenge.

MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and Joint Collector Ketan Garg on Friday distributed cheques for ₹2,000 each as immediate financial assistance to the families that were taking shelter at G.R. Function Hall. Essential commodities such as rice, dal and oil were also distributed among the flood victims.

The fire services personnel cleaned the slushy streets in Rangaswami Nagar, Shanti Nagar, and Rajak Colony.

Thick layers of mud and silt accumulated in all the houses. The people were seen cleaning their houses on Friday. Most of them suffered huge losses as the household articles have either been washed away or damaged.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg said that 13 relief centres had been set up set up and 4,491 persons had been rehabilitated. A sum of ₹93 lakh has been distributed among the flood victims as immediate financial assistance extended by the State government, he said.

District Medical and Health Officer Vishwanath and Municipal Health Officer Gangadhar Kataru Gangadhar Reddy visited 12 medical camps set up in the flood-hit colonies. The Rural Development Trust opened two medical camps and distributed medicines free of cost. 

Food are being served free of cost at the rehabilitation centre which will continue for two more days, the district authorities said.

