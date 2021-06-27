Flamingo Festival held in virtual mode

NELLORE

27 June 2021 20:50 IST

Poets from across the country and abroad take part in the programme

Noted poet Kutikuppala Surya Rao has exhorted one and all to emulate the flamingos which travel thousands of miles and come to Nellores for nesting.

Inaugurating the 7th edition of mutilingual Flamingo Festival in a virtual mode organised by the Navasahiti International, in coordination with the Pen India, late on Saturday, Dr. Surya Rao, honorary president of Navasahiti International, Andhra Pradesh Chapter, said humans are close-knit with flamingos, which live in colonies.

“Flamingos are symbol of migration. Migration is the dawn of civilisation and module of urbanisation,” noted Dr. Surya Rao, a researcher in HIV medicine.

Poetry festival president Perugu Ramakrishna said renowned poets from across the country and abroad including Spanish poet from Uraguay Maria Fernanda Vila MigLiaro, Dr. S.V.Surya Prakash Rao, founder president of Navasahiti International(Chennai), Dr. Rajavanti Mann from Chandigarh, Dr.Biplab Maji from Midnapore took part in the poetry meet.