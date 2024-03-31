Flag marches being held in sensitive areas ahead of polls, says Chittoor SP

March 31, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The police are conducting flag marches daily in all the villages identified as sensitive before the elections to instil a sense of security among the people, Chittoor Superintendent of Police P. Joshua has said.

Addressing the media here on March 31 (Sunday), the SP said that these parades were also a warning to the mischievous elements intending to destabilise the election process.

To prevent any untoward incidents during the elections, the police are collaborating with the Central armed forces. Three companies of Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) and one unit of CRPF are camping in Chittoor district. Similarly, one CRPF company has been deployed in Kuppam sub-division, an SSB company in Nagari sub-division, and two SSB units in Chittoor and Palamaner sub-divisions.

On Sunday, a posse of police and Central armed forces personnel led by II Town Inspector Ulasaiah conducted a flag march in the limits of Chittoor Municipal Corporation. In Kuppam sub-division, Deputy SP Sainath led a flag march.