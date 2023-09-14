Fix Smart TVs in schools by December: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

September 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Education Department officials to make necessary arrangements to distribute the second instalment of tabs to students and teachers of Class 8 this year.

At a review meeting held at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan stressed the need to conduct training sessions on the use of the tabs by the digital assistants working in the village and ward secretariats. Fix Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) and smart TVs in classrooms in all schools where the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works was by December. Similarly, by December, broadband facility should be provided to all schools which are equipped with IFPs and smart TVs and the complete syllabus should be made available to the students, he said.

Taking stock of the progress in TOEFL training for students, Mr. Jagan said that at least half an hour should be allotted daily for the purpose. Enquiring about the steps being taken to introduce the International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools, the Chief Minister told the officials to prepare an action plan to introduce it at least in phases and integrate it with the present syllabus. The profiles of the Government schools must be upgraded with the introduction of such syllabus as it makes them better than the private corporate schools and takes their status to the next level, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to food provided in the schools, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to ensure the quality of food being served to school students by implementing SOPs and adopting strict monitoring procedures. Concentrate on providing nutritious food to the anemic children who will be identified in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, he said.

The officials told him Nadu-Nedu second phase works are in full swing and in some Mandals, high schools are being upgraded into junior colleges to ensure that every Mandal has one junior college for girls. As many as 30,213 IFPs have been arranged in 4,804 schools and smart TVs have been fixed in 6,515 schools. Teachers were also given training on the use of IFPs, they said.

The process to provide training in AI and other emerging technology subjects to students of class 6 and above by linking schools to nearby Engineering Colleges and introducing an app.A special drive undertaken to retain the students’ strength at various levels has been giving excellent results with 100 per cent, 96.94 per cent and 74.9 per cent strength being retained at elementary, senior secondary and higher secondary school levels. 83,52,738 students are found continuing their studies from class 1 to plus 2 due to the efforts of the special drive, they said, adding that 91.33 per cent of the students from class 3 to 9 have written the first assessment test in English, they said.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.