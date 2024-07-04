Five YSRCP activists remanded for 14 days in TDP headquarters vandalisation case

Five YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists were remanded for 14 days by the Guntur Court on July 3 (Wednesday) in a case related to the vandalisation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headquarters at Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021.

All these accused are residents of Guntur and reportedly close associates of YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy.

Mangalagiri Rural police station Circle Inspector Y. Srinivas said that the accused are Atchala Venkata Reddy, Bathula Devanand, Giri Ramababu, Sk. Kaja Mohiddin and Sk. Mastan Vali alias Star Mastan.

“Acting on the complaint lodged by the TDP on the day of the incident, we registered a case under various sections related to attack on property, vandalisation, murder attempt, pre-planned conspiracy to kill the targeted people, hurting, injuring and creating panic among people,” said Mr. Srinivas.

The investigation is continuing based on the evidence submitted by the TDP office staff. “The TDP has submitted certain video evidence including CCTV footage which helped identify the accused in the case,” he said.

It was alleged that the police did not act properly when the TDP office was vandalised as the incident occurred during the tenure of the YSRCP government. With the TDP government coming to power in Andhra Pradesh after the 2024 elections, the police are said to have launched a search again for all the accused persons in the case.

After the vandalisation incident, the TDP had alleged the role of YSRCP leaders including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Mangalagiri former MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Devineni Avinash in the case. However, the police then said that they were unable to identify the persons involved in the case.