February 18, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Amalapuram Divisional police arrested five youths on Friday on charges of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The girl was allegedly gang-raped by the five accused on February 6. The incident came to light after the victim’s father lodged a complaint on February 16. The police arrested the five on Friday night and produced them before a local court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody, said Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy.