Five youth arrested, ganja seized in Vijayawada

July 07, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Governorpet police here on Friday arrested five youth who were allegedly consuming ganja (cannabis) and seized 3.4 kg of the contraband from their possession. Two more ganja addicts were absconding, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Ravi Kiran.

The accused, M. Guna Sivashankar, M. Nitin, G. Praveen, B. Sandesh and V. Karthik, were all natives of NTR and Guntur districts. They were smuggling ganja from the Agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, said Governorpet CI D. Suresh.

