Five-year plan unveiled to develop biovillages in State

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 August 2020 23:52 IST

Transformation of some mandals will motivate others: RySS vice-chairman

Reiterating its commitment to Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), Kovel Foundation on Sunday unveiled its five-year plan for development of biovillages across the State.

Launching the initiative on virtual mode at a meeting organised on the occasion of World Indigenous Peoples’ Day, T. Vijay Kumar, executive vice chairman, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), Government of AP, lauded the efforts being made by Kovel for promoting natural farming in tribal regions.

During an interaction with the progressive farmers from some of the biovillages like Kantipuram, D. Gonduru, Mi. Nittaputtu, Kuramagondi and Melachuru from across the State, he said the transformation of Paderu, Chintapalle and Anantagiri mandals in Visakhapatnam district into bio-mandals would motivate others to replicate the success in natural farming.

Under the vision prepared by Kovel, 14 bio-gram panchayats and 226 biovillages would be developed to benefit 15,600 tribal farmers in 20,000 Acres. Kovel Producers' Company would be floated by involving 20 natural farming producers’ organisations (NFPO), benefiting 20,000 natural farmers with a turnover of ₹20 crore.

A Natural Farming Exchange Program (NFEP) Hub would be set up to take APCNF learning and experiences in tribal regions of others States in collaboration with NGOs, CBOs, Central and the State government programmes by developing 2,000 champion farmers, benefiting two lakh farmers under natural farming.

Kovel Foundation CEO V. Krishna Rao said that the response during the implementation of the first phase project in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam and other districts was very encouraging. More and more farmers were showing keen interest to take part in the initiative due to the long-term benefits of integrated farming systems, he said.