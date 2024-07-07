ADVERTISEMENT

Five-year-old tigress dies of illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati

Published - July 07, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The postmortem conducted on the carcass by a team of pathologists from SV Veterinary University find intestinal torsion as the cause of the big cat’s death

The Hindu Bureau

Julie, the tigress who passed away due to illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Sunday.

A five-year-old tigress, Julie, collapsed to illness on Sunday at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie was brought to SVZP from Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Uttar Pradesh under an animal exchange programme on February 13 this year; and was later released in the display enclosure.

She sustained an injury on her left hind leg and the ventral part of the abdomen while playing in the first week of June. Since then, the big cat stopped consuming food properly, causing concern.

Julie’s health was reviewed by the Zoo Health Committee members, accompanied by Navin, a retired Deputy Director of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. However, she refused to cooperate with the medical team over the last twenty days and passed away on July 7 (Sunday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The postmortem conducted on the carcass by a team of pathologists from SV Veterinary University found intestinal torsion as the cause of her death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US