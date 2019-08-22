Andhra Pradesh

Five-year-old girl run over by school bus; family demands driver’s arrest

He allegedly drove forward without checking if she had alighted or not

In a tragic incident, a five-year old girl was killed after being hit by a school bus at Mangalampalem area under Duvvada Police Station limits on Wednesday.

The girl was identified as E. Damini, a student of UKG of a private school.

According to sources who were present at the spot at the time of the accident, Damini was getting off the school bus near her stopat JNNURM Colony on Wednesday evening. Without checking whether the girl alighted or not, the bus driver allegedly began driving forward. Damini’s school bag then got stuck in the rear wheel of the bus and she was pulled under the wheels, sources alleged, adding that the girl was killed on the spot after suffering severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, enraged family members and locals staged protests demanding stringent action against the bus driver. A case has been registered. Police said they are investigating the case.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 3:52:22 AM

