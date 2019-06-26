Andhra Pradesh

Five-year-old boy dies of ‘snakebite’

A five-year-old boy reportedly died of snakebite while undergoing medical treatment in government in Vijayawada on Monday night.

Naraharisetti Rishith was bitten by the snake on Sunday at his relatives’ house at Piratlanka village of Repalle mandal in Guntur district. He belongs to Avanigadda mandal in Krishna district.

Government General Hospital (Vijayawada) Resident Medical Officer Geetanjali told The Hindu over phone that Rishith died while undergoing medical treatment. “However, the snakebite is yet to be confirmed,” Ms. Geetanjali said.

