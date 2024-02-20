ADVERTISEMENT

Five-year jail, fine slapped for murder attempt

February 20, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - NANDYAL

The case pertains to 2019 when Govardhan of Palukur village in Nandivargam police limits of Banaganapalle circle, tried to molest a woman.

The Hindu Bureau

The Second Additional Sessions Court, Nandyal, has slapped a five-year jail term and fine of ₹3,500 on a person for attempting to murder a woman, who refused to yield to his amorous advances.

The case pertains to 2019 when Govardhan of Palukur village in Nandivargam police limits of Banaganapalle circle, went to the house of a woman of the same village and tried to molest her. When she resisted, he tried to strangulate her with a wire, but she survived.

Based on her complaint, the police filed a case and conducted the trial. When the case came for hearing, the judge pronounced the verdict on February 19. Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy appreciated the investigating officer for expediting the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US