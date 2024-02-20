Five-year jail, fine slapped for murder attempt

February 20, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Second Additional Sessions Court, Nandyal, has slapped a five-year jail term and fine of ₹3,500 on a person for attempting to murder a woman, who refused to yield to his amorous advances.

The case pertains to 2019 when Govardhan of Palukur village in Nandivargam police limits of Banaganapalle circle, went to the house of a woman of the same village and tried to molest her. When she resisted, he tried to strangulate her with a wire, but she survived.

Based on her complaint, the police filed a case and conducted the trial. When the case came for hearing, the judge pronounced the verdict on February 19. Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy appreciated the investigating officer for expediting the case.