Five-year imprisonment, ₹2000 fine imposed on three for assault

The Principal Senior Judge’s court imposed a five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2000 on three persons in an assault case on Tuesday.

P. Aneesh, a native of Ernakulam (Kerala), who sells mobile phone accessories at Alipiri bus station, was critically beaten up with iron rods on 12 October 2023 by the three accused, who later ran away with ₹13,000 cash and mobile accessories worth ₹4,000.

The accused have been identified as Thangam Raja (36) of Villupuram, D. Tirupati (32) of Pudur in Tiruppur district and Khajamohiddin Shajahan (29) of Chennai, all natives of Tamil Nadu. A case was booked in Alipiri police station of Tirupati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.