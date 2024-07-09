GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-year imprisonment, ₹2000 fine imposed on three for assault

Published - July 09, 2024 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Senior Judge’s court imposed a five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2000 on three persons in an assault case on Tuesday.

P. Aneesh, a native of Ernakulam (Kerala), who sells mobile phone accessories at Alipiri bus station, was critically beaten up with iron rods on 12 October 2023 by the three accused, who later ran away with ₹13,000 cash and mobile accessories worth ₹4,000.

The accused have been identified as Thangam Raja (36) of Villupuram, D. Tirupati (32) of Pudur in Tiruppur district and Khajamohiddin Shajahan (29) of Chennai, all natives of Tamil Nadu. A case was booked in Alipiri police station of Tirupati.

