Five tourist police outposts in NTR and Krishna districts

February 14, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The newly inaugurated tourist police outpost near Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Five tourist police outposts were inaugurated at religious and tourist attractions in NTR and Krishna districts on Tuesday.

As part of the State-wide virtual inauguration by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, three tourist police outposts were opened in NTR district and two outposts were opened in Krishna district.

In NTR district, two outposts were set up near Kanakadurga Temple and Punnami Ghat, while the other was set up at Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam. In Krishna district, one each outpost was inaugurated at Manginapudi beach and Mopidevi temple.

At least two police personnel would be available round the clock at the police outposts to help the tourists.

