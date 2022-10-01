‘Five-tier security system in place at Tirumala as over 4 lakh pilgrims are expected’

Procession of Sarva bhoopala vahanam organized on Friday night -on the fifth day of annual Brahmotsavams currently under progress at Tirumala | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) Ravi Prakash on Friday exhorted the personnel to ensure that Brahmotsavams ended on an incident-free and successful note.

At a meeting with Superintendents of Police(SPs) of Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Bapatla, Parvatipuram and Additional SPs, Deputy SPs and Circle Inspectors drafted for the festival, Mr. Ravi Prakasah urged them not to forget that their prime responsibility was to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

A five-tier security will be in place as over four lakh pilgrims are expected to take part in Brahmotsavams, he said. The department has also chalked out a fool-proof plan to ensure that every visiting pilgrim is bestowed with the darshan of ‘Garuda Seva’.

In his address, Tirupati SP P. Parameswar Reddy emphasised the need for friendly-policing and urged the personnel to work in tandem with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD). About 14 geo-tagging centres have been set up to check the incidence of missing children.

Several teams have been constituted with expert officials to check crimes.