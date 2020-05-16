Five taken ill after inhaling ammonia gas

Five workers suffered giddiness after inhaling ammonia gas in a shrimp processing and storage plant near Alapadu village in the district on Saturday.

The gas leaked from the processing unit and about six persons, of the 32 employees present in the plant, suffered giddiness. They were rushed to Gudivada Government Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Satyanandam said that instructions had been given to conduct medical check up for the remaining workers in the plant. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the DSP who visited the spot said.