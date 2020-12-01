‘Five tahsidlars asked to identify properties of Trishul Cement’s shareholders’

They owe ₹100 crore towards royalty and taxes, alleges YSRCP leader

Deputy Director of Mines and Geology S.V. Ramana Rao has written a reminder letter to five tahsildars to expeditiously furnish the details of movable and immovable properties of eight shareholders of the Trishul Cement Industries (India) Limited as the department needs to recover ₹100.24 crore of royalty and taxes, and the value of 13.91 lakh tonnes of limestone quarried allegedly without permit at Konuppalapadu village of Yadiki mandal.

CBI probe sought

YSRCP State secretary Kandigopula Murali Prasad Reddy, who had impleaded himself in the case in the High Court with regard to alleged illegal mining of limestone beyond the permitted quantity, told the media here on Tuesday that the money should be immediately recovered from former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy’s son Pavan Reddy and seven others who were partners in the company. He also demanded a CBI probe into the issue.

The Mines and Geology Department had issued a demand notice on June 1, giving a time of 15 days to pay up the ₹100.24 crore.

But when the amount was not paid, the department decided to get the money through the Revenue Recovery Act, and had asked the tahsildars of Tadipatri, Yadiki, Yellanur, Putluru, and Peddapappur mandals to identify the properties of the eight directors.

But when they reported back by November 18 that there were no landed properties of these eight shareholders, the department detailed the survey numbers of some properties and wrote to them on November 26 to verify if any of these belonged to the shareholders.

Circulating the copies of the letter to the tahsildars, Mr. Murali Prasad Reddy said the State government must take immediate action against the shareholders to recover the amount.

“I will stage a dharna in front of the houses of the shareholder seeking confiscation of their properties if they fail to cough up the amount, which is public money,” he said.