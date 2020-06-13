Five suspected Maoists surrender before police

YETAPAKA (EAST GODAVARI)

13 June 2020 23:43 IST

Five suspected Maoists of the Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Division (BK-EGD) Committee Dalam surrendered before East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Yetapaka in Chintoor agency on Saturday. Three of them are minor girls.

All of them belong to the Gutti Koya tribe and are natives of the Chintoor Agency on the Andhra-Odisha-Chattisgarh border. “All the five have been recruited by Thulasi, Area Committee Member of the Sabari Local Organising Squad of the Maoists in 2018”, said Mr. Asmi.

Addressing the press conference at Yetapaka on Saturday, Mr. Asmi said the the five militia members surrendered, expecting the benefit from the government welfare schemes in their native places in the Chintoor agency. The police recovered two INSAS rifles from them.

According to Mr. Nayeem Asmi the five Maoists reportedly confessed that they were subjected to discrimination by non-Adivasi Maoists and that forced them to surrender before the police.