Five succumb to COVID-19 in State

VIJAYAWADA

16 December 2020 01:03 IST

500 new infections in 24 hours take tally to 8,76,336

The State witnessed five more COVID-19 deaths and 500 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

While the death toll increased to 7,064, the infection tally reached 8,76,336. The mortality and recovery rates remained at 0.81% and 98.66% respectively.

As many as 563 patients recovered during the period, pushing the total number of recoveries to 8,64,612 and leaving only 4,660 patients under treatment at various hospitals and in home isolation.

The five deaths were reported in Krishna (2) and Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore (one each).

The positivity rate of the 61,452 samples tested in the last one day was 0.81%, and the overall positivity rate of the 1.09 crore samples tested was 8.01%. The tests per million ratio further increased to 2,04,820.

While all the districts reported less than one hundred new infections, Chittoor topped among them with 88 cases. It was followed by Krishna (77), West Godavari (63), Guntur (55), East Godavari (47), Kadapa (34), Prakasam (26), Nellore (22), Srikakulam (21), Visakhpatnam (20), Anantapur (19), Vizianagaram (19) and Kurnool (9).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,063), West Godavari (93,460), Chittoor (84,977), Guntur (74,023), Anantapur (67,033), Nellore (61,831), Prakasam (61,830), Kurnool (60,425), Visakhapatnam (58,675), Kadapa (54,687), Krishna (46,798), Srikakulam (45,744) and Vizianagaram (40,895).