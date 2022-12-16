Five students washed away in Krishna, two bodies retrieved

December 16, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five students, who went for a bath in Krishna river, near Yenamalakuduru here on Friday were reportedly washed away. Revenue and police officials retrieved two bodies from the river.

According to the police, seven students, aged between 13 and 15 years, went into the river to take a bath. However, two students swam to the shore and the rest drowned in the swirling waters.

On receiving information, local swimmers, revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and with the help of fishermen, retrieved two bodies.

The boys who were washed away were identified as Munna, Shaik Baji, Hussain, Balu and Kamesh. They were all native of Patamatalanka in Vijayawada, and went into the river in the afternoon, the locals said.

Parents and the family members of the students came to the spot and were seen wailing on the river bund. The students were studying eighth and ninth classes in a local government school, the police said.

“We have retrieved two bodies, and the search for the remaining boys is on,” said Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Satish Kumar.