Five students drown in Krishna, two bodies retrieved

December 16, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five students, who went for a bath in the Krishna, near Yenamalakuduru here on Friday, were washed away on Friday. Revenue and police officials retrieved two bodies from the river.

According to the Penamaluru police, seven students, aged between 12 and 15 years, went near the river to take bath around 2 p.m. However, six students went into the water and when they shouted for help, locals rescued one boy, Kasim Vali, and the remaining drowned in the swirling waters.

On receiving information, local swimmers, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and launched search operations.

The boys who were washed away were identified as Munna, Shaik Baji, Hussain, Balu and Kamesh. They were all native of Darsipeta, in Patamatalanka in Vijayawada, the locals said.

Parents and the family members of the students came to the spot and were seen wailing on the river bund. The students were studying seventh, eight and ninth classes in a local government school, the police said.

“We came to the river in the afternoon, and six of us went into water. When we were drowning, the seventh boy who was sitting on the bund raised an alarm for help. Local fisherman saved me and the remaining were missing,” said Kasim Vali, who survived the incident.

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan, who was monitoring the search operations, said that a 17-member team was deployed to search for the missing children. “Expert divers of NRDF have been deployed to search for the missing boys. Search operation is continuing till late in the evening on inflated boats, ropes and with the help of dragon lights,” Mr. Khan said.

“We have retrieved two bodies — Munna and Kamesh — and the search for the remaining boys is on,” said Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Satish Kumar.