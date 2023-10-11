HamberMenu
Five SRM professors on Stanford list of ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’

Last year too, the university’s professors appeared on the 2022 list

October 11, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Five professors from SRM University-AP have featured on Stanford University’s list of the ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ for the year 2023.

The five professors are: Karthik Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Randhir Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Divya Chaturvedi, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

University Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora congratulated the faculty on the achievement. Mr. Karthik Rajendran said the achievement will significantly contribute to the SRM University-AP’s NIRF and QS rankings.

Mr. Karthik Rajendran has received the recognition for his work in the field of energy and biotechnology and Mr. Rangabhashiyam for his work in earth and environmental sciences.

Mr. Randhir Kumar, Mr. Sahoo and Ms. Chaturvedi have been acknowledged for their research in information and communication technologies.

Last year too, the university’s professors appeared on the 2022 list.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / engineering colleges

