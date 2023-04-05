ADVERTISEMENT

Five senior medicos of Kurnool Medical College charged with ragging

April 05, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - KURNOOL

PARENTS ASKED TO ATTEND INQUIRY ON APRIL 6

The Hindu Bureau

A college in the city displays an anti-ragging campaign poster to create awareness among the students, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Five senior students of Kurnool Government Medical College (KMC) were asked to vacate the hostel on Tuesday and go home to bring along with them their parents to attend an inquiry into alleged ragging by them on the hostel premises recently. 

Ragging raised its ugly head in Kurnool Government Medical College once again during the convocation programme and some third year and second year students allegedly forced the freshers to bring soft drinks to their rooms in the hostel. When the juniors refused to bring the soft drinks for the seniors on March 31, a quarrel ensued and the whole issue was reported by the warden to the college principal P. Sudhakar.

Mr. Sudhakar immediately arrived at the hostel along with other staff and brought the situation under control and asked the erring students to go home and come with their parents on April 6 for attending to an inquiry into the entire incident. “The students have not been suspended from college, but disciplinary action initiated only after proper inquiry,” he told mediapersons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee comprising the college vice-principal and three senior professors had been formed to probe into the alleged incidents of ragging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US