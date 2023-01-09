Five relators held for registering land using fake documents in Vijayawada

January 09, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five realtors were arrested on January 9 (Monday) on charges of cheating people by registering land using fake documents. Four more people allegedly involved in the case are absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni told the media.

The DCP said Tirumani Raj Chaitanya, kingpin of the gang, allegedly roped in S. Sambasiva Rao, Chippala Pothu Raju, Sivakoti Madhu Venkata Suryanarayana and T. Uma Maheswara Rao, all haling from Vijayawada, for the crimes.

Modus operandi

The gang would identify vacant, disputed and abandoned lands, collect the copies of Aadhaar and PAN cards from photo copy centres and create fake documents with fictitious names.

The accused would create link documents with the help of document writers and stamp vendors and do false registration. The gang had identified about nine properties in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Eluru to create fake registration documents, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Ravi Kiran.

“We are trying to find out where the fake stamps were prepared. The role of revenue and registrations and stamps officials in the racket is also being probed,” said Mr. Vishal Gunni.

A police team led by Governorpet Circle Inspector D. Suresh arrested the gang. A search has been launched to arrest the remaining accused, the DCP added.