Five relatives of YSRCP MLA Ponnada Satish killed in road mishap in USA

December 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

AMALAPURAM

Five relatives of YSRCP MLA from Mummudivaram, Ponnada Satish, lost their lives in a road accident in Texas, United States on Wednesday.

The accident reportedly occurred while the group of six was returning home after attending Christmas celebrations at the residence of a friend. Their car reportedly collided with a truck on the highway, leading to the instantaneous death of five persons on the spot. Mr. Satish’s son-in-law, one of the occupants in the car, reportedly survived the accident with severe injuries.

“Five relatives of MLA Ponnada Satish have died in the accident in the US. We are waiting for more details,” Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad told The Hindu.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased have been identified as Ponnada Nageswara Rao and P. Seetamahalakshmi, the paternal uncle and aunt of Mr. Satish, sister P. Naveena and granddaughter P. Nisheetha. Mr. Satish’s son-in-law, P. Satish, suffered severe injuries.

