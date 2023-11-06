ADVERTISEMENT

Five Red Sanders smugglers from Tamil Nadu arrested by Tirupati police

November 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

₹4.31 crore worth logs weighing 5,388 kg, two cars were seized from the possession of the accused

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwara Reddy inspecting the huge haul of Red Sanders logs seized in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirupati police have seized a huge haul of Red Sanders logs and arrested a band of five smugglers hailing from Tamil Nadu on Monday. The seized logs, weighing 5,388 kg, are estimated to be worth ₹4.31 crore. Two cars were also seized from the possession of the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, a group of policemen lay in wait near Tada, on the Tamil Nadu border abutting NH 16, where the accused were nabbed. Murugan, hailing from Sholavaram in Chennai, was arrested by the cops.

It may be noted that he was a regular offender who had been to jail under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The other arrested are Hemanth Kumar of Pallavaram, Ravi of Mannivakkam, and Vimal and Surender, both from Sholavaram in Chennai.

“We are checking if the others also have PD Act booked against them in the past, under any other police limits,” said Mr. Parameshwara Reddy.

