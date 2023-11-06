HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five Red Sanders smugglers from Tamil Nadu arrested by Tirupati police

₹4.31 crore worth logs weighing 5,388 kg, two cars were seized from the possession of the accused

November 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwara Reddy inspecting the huge haul of Red Sanders logs seized in Tirupati on Monday.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwara Reddy inspecting the huge haul of Red Sanders logs seized in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirupati police have seized a huge haul of Red Sanders logs and arrested a band of five smugglers hailing from Tamil Nadu on Monday. The seized logs, weighing 5,388 kg, are estimated to be worth ₹4.31 crore. Two cars were also seized from the possession of the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, a group of policemen lay in wait near Tada, on the Tamil Nadu border abutting NH 16, where the accused were nabbed. Murugan, hailing from Sholavaram in Chennai, was arrested by the cops.

It may be noted that he was a regular offender who had been to jail under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The other arrested are Hemanth Kumar of Pallavaram, Ravi of Mannivakkam, and Vimal and Surender, both from Sholavaram in Chennai.

“We are checking if the others also have PD Act booked against them in the past, under any other police limits,” said Mr. Parameshwara Reddy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.